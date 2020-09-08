Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
CD eNews, Greece, Turkey

Talks between Turkey and Greece to avoid military escalation postponed

1 Min Read
Talks between Turkish and Greek officials at NATO headquarters on how to avoid military escalation in the eastern Mediterranean have been postponed by two days to Sept. 10, Turkish Defence Ministry sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said the delay was requested by the alliance’s military committee.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said last week that the two NATO member had agreed to talks to avoid accidents amid an escalating dispute over the extent of their continental shelves and rival claims to potential energy reserves in the Mediterranean. 
