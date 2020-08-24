Tanker to load 30,000 tonnes of condensate from Libya’s Brega port

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Valle di Siviglia tanker arrived at Libya’s Brega port on Monday to load 30,000 tonnes of condensate to allow for continued gas production for local power plants, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said.

Brega and other east Libyan ports have been blockaded since January by the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) and its allies as part of a wider conflict and dispute over the distribution of oil revenue.

Eastern authorities have said they will allow the export of stored condensate and oil to enable the continued production of gas used by local power stations, after shortages had led to lengthy power cuts.

The NOC said the shipment of condensate would allow for gas production to continue at 160 million cubic feet (mcf) per day.

However, there would still be a shortfall of around 90 mcf of gas per day due to the closure of oil facilities and lack of budget for fuel imports, it said.

