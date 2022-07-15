UPDATED: Briton detained by Russian-backed separatists dies in captivity

Reading Time: 3 minutes

July 15 (Reuters) – A British aid worker who was detained by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine and accused of being a mercenary has died, an official in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said on Friday.

Paul Urey, 45, was captured in southeast Ukraine in late April and was charged with “mercenary activities” by separatists in the DPR, a breakaway entity which is recognised only by Russia, Syria and North Korea.

Daria Morozova, who has the title of human rights ombudsman in the DPR, said on social media that Urey had been suffering from diabetes and respiratory, kidney and cardiovascular issues.

“On our part, despite the severity of the alleged crime, Paul Urey was provided with appropriate medical assistance. However, given the diagnoses and stress, he passed away on July 10,” she said.

Urey and another Briton, Dylan Healy, were detained by the Russian military in late April. The head of Presidium Network, a non-profit relief group with which Urey was in contact, told ITV news in May that he had diabetes.

Two other Britons and a Moroccan man who were captured while fighting for Ukraine have been sentenced to death in the DPR for mercenary activities.

Britain’s BBC quoted the founder of Presidium Network, Dominik Byrne, as saying that Urey was a humanitarian volunteer who had been detained at a checkpoint in southern Ukraine.

“This is worrying news, however this has not been verified by any authority yet and investigations are ongoing to determine the truth,” Byrne said following the report of Urey’s death.

.

Russia says building struck in Ukraine’s Vinnytsia was military target

In another development, eleven bodies, including two children, remain unidentified after yesterday’s strike on Vinnytsia. Ihor Zhovkva, deputy head of the office of the president of Ukraine, also told Sky New viewers in the UK that “more than 70 people are still in hospital” and “18 people are missing, and the rescue operation is going on.”

Of the missile strike, he said “it is unbelievable, each time it happens in a civilian city, where there is no military people, no military objects, just the central square of a city. Unfortunately it happens practically, if not every day, but every week.”

He pledged that Ukraine would bring justice to those responsible, saying “every person who was responsible for this blast, the person who was pushing the button – and we already know there were Kalibr missiles fired from the submarine and the inventory of the Black Sea – every person responsible for planning and executing this operation will be definitely brought to justice.”

Russia’s defence ministry said Thursday’s cruise missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia was directed at a building where top officials from Ukraine’s armed forces were meeting foreign arms suppliers.

Ukraine has denied any military target was hit, saying the attack killed at least 23 people and struck a cultural centre used by retired veterans.

“On July 14, Kalibr (cruise) missiles were launched at the House of Officers in Vinnytsia,” Russia’s defence ministry said in its daily update.

“The facility was hosting a conference of the Ukrainian Armed Forces command with representatives of foreign arms suppliers … The attack resulted in the elimination of the participants.”

Ukrainian officials said the victims of the attack included three children, the youngest just four years old.

Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilian areas, despite mounting evidence that its missiles have hit residential areas across the country. The United Nations says thousands of civilians have been killed since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.