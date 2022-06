Reading Time: < 1 minute

BANGKOK, June 2 (Reuters) – Thailand expects to receive 7 to 10 million foreign tourists this year following an easing of COVID-19 restrictions, the tourism minister said on Thursday.

In the first five months of this year, the Southeast Asian country welcomed 1.31 million foreign tourists, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn told parliament during a budget bill debate.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin StaporncharnchaiEditing by Kanupriya Kapoor)