The album John Lennon signed for Mark Chapman is set to be auctioned

The album John Lennon signed for Mark Chapman is being put up for auction.
The music icon signed the record hours before being murdered by Chapman outside The Dakota apartment building in New York City in December 1980.
The signed copy was submitted as evidence in the NYPD’s investigation into Lennon’s murder.
According to the listing by Goldin Auctions, police markings from the investigation appear on both the front and back of the record sleeve.
22nd November 2020
Pope Francis celebrated Mass in Saint Peter’s Basilica for the Solemnity of Christ the King, observed annually on the last Sunday of the liturgical year.
“Before pouring out His love for us on the Cross, Jesus shares his final wishes,” the Pope s...
22nd November 2020
Tottenham Hostpur's improvement continued apace on Saturday as they beat Manchester City 2-0 to go top of the Premier League.
Goals from Son Heung Min and substitute Giovani Lo Celso gave Jose Mourinho's side the win, leaving City struggling in 1...
22nd November 2020
Britain's royal family is said to be outraged by the new season of the Netflix series "The Crown", which deals with the relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
A day after the show entered its fourth season (on November 15),...
22nd November 2020
More furnaces and pyres are being made available amid the coronavirus pandemic at the main cremation facility in New Delhi, which reported 111 deaths Sunday, the highest level among Indian states.
The capital has been one of the epicentres of the...
22nd November 2020
Several thousand worshippers and clergy, some without face masks, filed steadily into a Belgrade church on Saturday to pay their respects to Patriarch Irinej, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, who died aged 90 after contracting COVID-19.
I...
22nd November 2020
Greece reported 108 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, a daily record, with hospitals in the north of the country under pressure as available intensive care beds filled up from the surge in COVID-19 infections.
After a two-month lockdown in ...
22nd November 2020
he United States recorded its 12th million COVID-19 case on Saturday, even as millions of Americans were expected to travel for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, ignoring warnings from health officials about furthering the spread of the infectious ...
22nd November 2020
Moderna will charge governments between $25 and $37 per dose of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, depending on the amount ordered, Chief Executive Stephane Bancel told German weekly Welt am Sonntag (WamS).
"Our vaccine therefore costs about the sam...
22nd November 2020
Australia moved a step closer to normal life on Sunday, opening some internal borders and easing restrictions in regions affected by COVID-19, as the vast majority of the country has seen no new community infections or deaths for weeks.
South Aus...
22nd November 2020
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have expressed their concerns that fathers may need more support during a talk with men whose parenting skills have been bolstered by charity courses.
Sky News report that the Duke of Cambridge said he worried so...
