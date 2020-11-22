The album John Lennon signed for Mark Chapman is set to be auctioned

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The album John Lennon signed for Mark Chapman is being put up for auction.

The music icon signed the record hours before being murdered by Chapman outside The Dakota apartment building in New York City in December 1980.

The signed copy was submitted as evidence in the NYPD’s investigation into Lennon’s murder.

According to the listing by Goldin Auctions, police markings from the investigation appear on both the front and back of the record sleeve.

