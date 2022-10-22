The full list of the new Italian Cabinet led by Giorgia Meloni

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her cabinet on Saturday were sworn into government.

There are 24 ministers, one more than the government of outgoing Premier Mario Draghi. Only six of them are women.

Several ministries will change name under new centre-right administration. The economic development ministry will become the business and Made in Italy ministry. The ecological transition ministry will be called environment and energy security. The agricultural polices ministry changes to the ministry of agriculture and food sovereignty.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella (4-R, front row), Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (5-R) and members of the governmet pose for a group picture during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Italian Government at Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, 22 October 2022. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

Here is a list of the new ministers.

FOREIGN MINISTER AND DEPUTY PREMIER: Antonio Tajani, the national coordinator of Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia (FI) and former President of the European Parliament.

INTERIOR MINISTER: Matteo Piantedosi, the prefect of Rome. He was chief of staff at the ministry when it was headed by League leader Matteo Salvini between 2018 and 2019.

JUSTICE MINISTER: former prosecutor Carlo Nordio, an MP for Meloni’s right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party. The 75-year-old made his name in fighting the Red Brigades leftist terrorists in the 70s and 80s and was a lesser-known member of the Clean Hands team that brought down Italy’s political establishment in the early 1990s.

DEFENCE MINISTER: Guido Crosetto, the co-founder of FdI along with Meloni and Senate Speaker Ignazio La Russa.

ECONOMY MINISTER: League bigwig and outgoing Economic Development Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti.

BUSINESS AND MADE IN ITALY MINISTER: Adolfo Urso, FdI.

AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SOVEREIGNTY MINISTER: Francesco Lollobrigida, FdI Lower House whip.

ENVIRONMENT AND ENERGY SECURITY: Paolo Zangrillo, FI.

INFRASTRUCTURE AND SUSTAINABLE MOBILITY AND DEPUTY PREMIER: League leader Matteo Salvini.

LABOUR MINISTER: Marina Calderone.

EDUCATION MINISTER: Giuseppe Valditara.

UNIVERSITY AND RESEARCH MINISTER: former European policies minister Anna Maria Bernini, FI.

CULTURE MINISTER: Gennaro Sangiugliano.

HEALTH MINISTER: Orazio Schillaci, dean of Rome’s Tor Vergata University.

TOURISM: Daniela Santanché, FdI.

RELATIONS WITH PARLIAMENT: Luca Ciriani, FdI.

CIVIL SERVICE MINISTER: Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, FI, former deputy governor of.

REGIONAL AFFAIRS MINISTER: Roberto Calderoli, League, former reforms minister and ex simplification minister.

SOUTH AND SEA MINISTER: Sebastiano Musumeci, FdI, former Sicily governor.

SPORT AND YOUTH MINISTER: Andrea Abodi.

FAMILY, BIRTH RATE AND EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES MINISTER: Eugenia Roccella, FdI.

DISABILITY MINISTER: Alessandra Locatelli, League.

REFORMS MINISTER: former Senate Speaker Elisabetta Casellati, FI.

EUROPEAN AFFAIRS, TERRITORIAL COHENSION AND NRRP MINISTER: former Puglia governor Raffaele Fitto, FdI.

Via ANSA

