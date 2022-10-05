The Imperial Promotes Healthy Living

Reading Time: 3 minutes

According to the World Health Organisation’s latest statistics, by 2030, 1 in 6 people in the world will be aged 60 years or over. At this time the share of the population aged 60 years and over will increase from 1 billion (as at 2020) to 1.4 billion.

By 2050, the world’s population of people aged 60 years and older will double to 2.1 billion while the number of persons aged 80 years or older is expected to triple between 2020 and 2050 to reach 426 million.

Small changes in one’s diet and lifestyle go a long way to helping people of any age to eat and live healthier, and longer.

This was the central theme of the Healthy Living at The Imperial event organised recently for residents and club members of the private, professionally managed nursing and residential retirement home in Sliema as well as to the public

Master Chef Glenn Bartolo

“At the Imperial, healthier food and a healthier lifestyle are a way of life and we wanted to use this event as an opportunity to put a spotlight on how important but also, on how easy it is to make little swaps in one’s diet to eat healthier,” said Dr Sarah Cassar, Managing Director of The Imperial.

Master Chef Glenn Bartolo, explained how during the event’s brunch, gammon replaced bacon, a soufflé turned out to be a healthier option than pastry and these were accompanied by salads, scrambled eggs, sugar-free zucchini brownies and homemade cereal bars.

Small Dietary Changes Lead To Better, Healthier Lifestyles

The Imperial’s in-house kitchen prepares homemade food for residents and caters for all kinds of dietary requirements including diabetic, gluten free and lactose intolerant diets.

The event, which coincided with a two-day stroke prevention event at The Imperial’s clinics by the Ministry for the Elderly and Active Ageing, not only encouraged its residents and members to make healthier choices but opened its gym, fitness classes and rehabilitation packages also to the public. Various fitness classes were open to all on the day including yoga, aqua aerobics, chair Pilates, and mobility classes.

“People worldwide are living longer and most of us can expect to live into their sixties and beyond. However, living longer is not enough. It is about making healthier choices related to what we eat and what lifestyle we adopt. This is the philosophy we promote at The Imperial and the spirit with which we just hosted this event,” added Dr Cassar.

The Imperial offers excellent, all-encompassing care and services to suit any individual’s particular needs.

Arrange a visit or enquiry for further information by calling on +356 21456440 or writing to us on info@theimperialmalta.com. We look forward to welcoming you and your treasured family to a Home that genuinely cares.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first