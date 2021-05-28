Reading Time: 2 minutes

For everyone counting down the days until the BTS Meal arrives at McDonald’s, the wait is over! The band’s signature order – featuring a 9-piece Chicken McNuggets, large World Famous Fries, large Coke, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea – is now available at Maltese restaurants.

McDonald’s is also offering up another way to celebrate this much anticipated collaboration. McDonald’s and BTS have dropped a show-stopping merchandise line on the Weverse Shop app.

The head-to-toe collection is inspired by some of the craveable, hand-picked menu items from the BTS Meal, with dynamite threads like hoodies, purple bathrobes, socks and sandals. Whether it’s the McDonald’s fry box logo with seven fries for each BTS member, or the marriage of BTS purple with McDonald’s red and gold, these designs are the perfect representation of an iconic partnership between two fan-favorite brands. And to get it, you must download the Weverse Shop app and create an account as you prepare for the merch to drop.

“We know our customers and crew have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of our first celebrity signature order in Malta and we’re thrilled that the collaboration is finally here,” said Peter Hili, Managing Director of Premier Restaurants Malta. “We couldn’t be more excited to start seeing our guests enjoying the BTS Meal and sporting their favorite pieces from the exclusive merch line.”

McDonald’s is also introducing a new commercial featuring the band’s new single, “Butter,” on the heels of its chart-topping release last week.

You can tune in here to watch the ad.

Maltese customers can order the BTS Meal in-restaurant, at the Drive Thru or via McDelivery until June 24 or till stock lasts. And with the BTS Meal coming to nearly 50 markets globally, customers worldwide will soon be enjoying the artists’ go-to McDonald’s favorites.

The full list of participating markets and dates for meal availability can be found here.

