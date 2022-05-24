This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos Dispatch

Photo Story

Today’s salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.

epa09971051 Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission addresses a plenary session during the 51st annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, 24 May 2022. The forum has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was rescheduled to early summer. The meeting brings together entrepreneurs, scientists, corporate and political leaders in Davos under the topic ‘History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies’ from 22 to 26 May 2022. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON
epa09970303 A communal worker walks past anti-tank hedgehogs on a deserted street in the Nord Saltivka district in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 23 May 2022. Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, and surrounding areas had been the target of shelling and airstrikes from Russian forces. Though Russian troops were recently pushed back by the Ukrainian army, many citizens are left homeless now. On 24 February Russian troops invaded Ukraine causing fighting and destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV

