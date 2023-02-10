Thunderstorms, gales whip eastern Sicily

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Thunderstorms and gales have been whipping eastern Sicily since Wednesday night causing widespread flooding, local sources said.

Mayors have told citizens not to go out unless it is strictly necessary and schools, parks and cemeteries have been closed across the area.

A state highway has been closed by flooding near Santa Margherita (Messina and in nearby Giardini Naxos a road close to a pier which was overwhelmed by a rain-fulled coastal surge has also been closed.

The wave of cold air has also brought snow to low ground in Sicily, Marche and Sardinia.

Many schools have been closed because of the cold in those areas.

The Aeolian Islands off eastern Sicily were cut off and roads and ports there flooded.

Photo courtesy Vigili del Fuoco

Via ANSA

