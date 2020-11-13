Thursday playoffs Final line-up for Euro2020

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The 20 teams that qualified via the groups have been joined by the four play-off winners.

An extraordinary late comeback took Hungary to their second successive EURO. After Gylfi Sigurdsson’s early free-kick for Iceland, substitute Loïc Négo slotted in an 88th-minute equaliser before Dominik Szoboszlai, on the night he had called the most important of his career, scored a superb winner in added time.

Dominik Szoboszlai of Hungary celebrates after he scored his side’s second, winning goal during the soccer UEFA EURO 2020 qualification play-off match Hungary vs. Iceland in Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, 12 November 2020.

North Macedonia qualified for Euro 2020, the first-ever major tournament in the team’s 27-year history, when a second-half goal from 37-year-old forward Goran Pandev gave them a 1-0 win away to Georgia in their playoff on Thursday.

North Macedonia players celebrate after winning the UEFA Euro qualifying playoff finals soccer match between Georgia and North Macedonia at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena national stadium in Tbilisi, Georgia, 12 November 2020.

Scotland qualified for their first European Championship finals since 1996 after a 5-4 penalty shootout playoff win in Serbia with the match ending 1-1 after extra time in the Balkan nation’s capital on Thursday.

Scotland’s players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout of the UEFA EURO 2020 qualification playoff match between Serbia and Scotland in Belgrade, Serbia, 12 November 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

It was no more than the Scots deserved after dominating much of the contest, with their goalkeeper David Marshall emerging as the hero when he saved Serbia’s final spot-kick taken by Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Scotland will join the 24-nation tournament’s Group D including England, the Czech Republic and 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia, with matches in that pool to be played at Wembley and Hampden Park.

Michal Duris struck an extra-time winner as Slovakia profited from the few chances they had to stun Northern Ireland and 1,060 raucous home fans with a 2-1 victory in their Euro 2020 qualification playoff at Windsor Park on Thursday.

Slovakia’s Milan Skriniar (L) reacts after his team wins 1-2 during the UEFA EURO 2020 play-off soccer match between Northern Ireland and Slovakia at Windsor Park stadium in Belfast Northern Ireland, 12 November 2020. EPA-EFE/JOHN MCVITTY

Slovakia led after 17 minutes as George Saville’s wayward header in midfield proved a perfect through ball for Juraj Kucka, who provided a cool finish.

It looked as though that would be the winner until the Irish claimed a dramatic late equaliser when defender Milan Skriniar, who was the visitors’ best player, turned the ball into his own net three minutes from the end of normal time.

But Duris beat home goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell at his near post with a low drive to seal back-to-back European Championship qualifications for Slovakia and a place in Group E at the tournament next year along with Spain, Sweden and Poland.

This is the final line-up for Euro2020, which is to be played next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Group A : Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland Group B : Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia Group C : Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia Group D : England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic Group E : Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany

