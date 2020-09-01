Tokyo 2020 unveils the Olympic Flame

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tokyo 2020 has unveiled the Olympic Flame near the new National Stadium in the Japanese capital.

The Olympic Flame has been placed at the Japan Olympic Museum and will be on public display until November 1.

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshirō Mori and Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita unveiled it during a small ceremony.

“There was a lot of drama surrounding the delivery of the Olympic Flame, but we overcame various difficulties, just as track athletes must clear hurdles, and now it is on display here,” said Mori.

“The Flame will be carried in turns by about 10,000 torchbearers next year – we will use it to ignite the cauldron at the Opening Ceremony and ensure the Tokyo 2020 Games are a great success.

“We will continue to work closely with all concerned parties to prepare for a safe and secure Games.”

The Olympic Flame kept at an undisclosed location in Japan back in April after being removed from public display as one of the measures designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

It is set to be kept inside a lantern in the Olympic Museum, with visitors required to book in advance to see it.

