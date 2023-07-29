Train passengers in UK face more disruption as rail workers strike again

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Train passengers are facing more disruption on Saturday as workers strike once again over pay, jobs and conditions.

Thousands of staff from the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union will walk out and travellers have been told to check the latest information before travelling.

Wide variations in service are predicted around the country, with some trains set to start later or finish earlier than normal. Some areas will have no service, others will run at about half the normal timetable.

The disruption could also spill over into Sunday morning. Staff from 14 rail firms are taking part and it follows two days of similar action earlier this month.

Picket lines will be set up at stations as staff walkout and RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the long-running strike action still had strong backing from the public.

