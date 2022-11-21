Training center in Spain for Ukrainian troops to start operating end of Nov, PM says

Reading Time: 2 minutes

MADRID, Nov 21 (Reuters) – A new training center for Ukrainian troops in the central Spanish city of Toledo will start operating at the end of November, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told the NATO Parliamentary Assembly on Monday.

Spanish police will also be deployed in Ukraine over the coming weeks to help investigate alleged Russian war crimes, Sanchez added.

In Other Developments:

POWER SUPPLIES

* Ukrainian electricity supplies are under control despite Russian attacks on power-generating infrastructure and there is no need to panic, the energy ministry said on Saturday, a day after authorities in Kyiv warned that the capital could face a “complete shutdown” of the power grid as winter sets in.

KHERSON RESIDENTS

* Hundreds of Kherson residents flocked to buy groceries at the first Ukrainian supermarket to open since the city was retaken by pro-Kyiv forces earlier this month. Earlier on Saturday, jubilant Ukrainians rolled into Kherson by train on Saturday for the first time in more than eight months.

* Citing damage done by Russian forces, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced on Saturday that evacuations of people who want to leave Kherson and the surrounding areas would soon begin.

FIGHTING

* Russian forces are pounding Ukrainian positions with artillery fire and in the eastern region alone launched almost 400 strikes on Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address.

* Around 60 Russian soldiers were killed in a long-range Ukrainian artillery attack this week, Kyiv said on Saturday, the second time in four days that Ukraine claimed to have inflicted major casualties in a single incident. The Russian defence ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

* Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield reports.

DIPLOMACY, WAR AIMS

* Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made his first visit to Kyiv on Saturday, pledging to continue the firm support for Ukraine that was a focus of his predecessors, and providing a new air defence package to help shoot down Russian drones.

* Russia’s surge in missile strikes in Ukraine is partly designed to exhaust Kyiv’s supplies of air defenses and finally achieve dominance of the skies above the country, a senior Pentagon official said on Saturday.

OIL, GAS SUPPLY

* European traders are rushing to fill tanks in the region with Russian diesel before an EU ban begins in February, as alternative sources remain limited.

