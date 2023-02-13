Tremor shakes Romania, Eastern Europe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake near Târgu Jiu in Romania, was reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

Early reports suggest that the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km beneath the epicenter in the afternoon on Monday, February 13th, 2023, at 4:58 pm local time.

The tremor was reportedly felt in Hungary, Serbia and Bulgaria too.

Other agencies reporting the same quake include Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) at magnitude 5.2, Romania’s National Institute for Earth Physics (NIEP) at magnitude 5.2, the citizen-seismograph network of RaspberryShake at magnitude 5.0, and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) at magnitude 5.2

