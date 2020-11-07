Trump says ‘this election is far from over’

Reading Time: < 1 minute
President Donald Trump said on Saturday his campaign would begin challenging U.S. election results in court next week after
media outlets called the race for Democrat Joe Biden, saying “this election is far from over.”
“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” he said in a statement. “The simple fact is this election is far from over.”
Trump has repeatedly made unfounded claims of fraud in the election.
US President Donald Trump departs the White House heading for an undisclosed location, in Washington DC, USA, 07 November 2020. Votes continue to be counted in some key states after the 2020 US presidential election was held on 03 November. EPA-EFE/CHRIS KLEPONIS
7th November 2020
Political commentator Van Jones cried as CNN called the US election for Joe Biden. Jones said: 'It's easier to be a parent this morning ... to tell your kids character matters'.
The speech will probably go down in history as the most significant ...
7th November 2020
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday congratulated Democrat Joe Biden on winning the U.S. Presidential election, saying he looked forward to tackling "the world's greatest challenges" with the new administration.
In a statement, Tru...
7th November 2020
US President Donald Trump is reported to have left the White House for an undisclosed location.
US President Donald Trump departs the White House heading for an undisclosed location, in Washington DC, USA, 07 November 2020. Votes continue to be ...
7th November 2020
7th November 2020
Pete Buttigieg, the former small-city Indiana mayor and a major potential Democratic presidential candidate in the primary stages of the US Elections was among the first to congratulate Joe Biden on his victory, soon after CNN called Biden's victory...
7th November 2020
Bentley Motors’ model line-up will include only plug-in hybrids and electric cars by 2026 and will be fully electric by 2030, the British luxury carmaker said, as the auto industry adapts to tighter emissions limits in Europe and China.
The 100-y...
7th November 2020
Ethiopian jets bombed the Tigray region on Friday and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed pledged more air strikes in the escalating conflict amid reports that Tigrayan forces had seized control of federal military sites and weapons.
Civilians in the north...
7th November 2020
Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency on Saturday, Edison Research and several major television networks said, as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump's tumultuous leadership to embrace Biden's promise of a renewed ef...
7th November 2020
Democrat Joe Biden appeared poised for victory in the U.S. presidential election on Saturday as vote counts in key states leaned his way, while President Donald Trump showed no sign of conceding despite his increasingly bleak chances.
With Am...
7th November 2020
The Wall Street Journal issued a stern warning urging President Trump to “concede gracefully” if Democratic nominee Joe Biden is named the ultimate winner of the presidential race, saying Trump's “legacy will be diminished greatly if his final act i...
