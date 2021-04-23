Trust in EU has increased since last summer, Eurobarometer shows

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Commission has published the results of the latest Standard Eurobarometer survey conducted in February-March 2021.

It shows that while the coronavirus pandemic has affected Europeans’ daily lives for more than a year, attitudes towards the EU remain positive.

The image of the EU and the trust in it have increased and are now at their highest levels in more than a decade. Almost one in two citizens trusts the European Union (49%), a 6-point increase since the Standard Eurobarometer of Summer 2020, while 46% of citizens have a positive image of the EU. In the current circumstances, Europeans identify health and the economic situation as the two top concerns at EU and national levels. Almost four EU citizens in ten (38%) consider health as the most important issue currently faced by the Union, and up to 69% consider that the current state of their country’s economy is ‘bad’. In that sense, 55% believe that the Commission’s NextGenerationEU will be an effective instrument for responding to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

