Tunisia militants behead shepherd near Algeria border

Reading Time: < 1 minute

CAIRO, Dec 20 (Reuters) – Islamist militants kidnapped and beheaded a young shepherd in mountains in Tunisia near the border with Algeria on Sunday, security sources and residents said.

Troops found the body of Okba Dhouibi after he had been seized by militants, the sources said.

Tunisian forces are carrying out operations in the Kasserine and Saloum mountain range to flush out Ajned Kilafha militants allied to Islamic State.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

File Photo – A shepherd tends to his herd of sheep on a hilltop in Ras jebal, Bizerte, North of Tunis, Tunisia – EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Like this: Like Loading...