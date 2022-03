Turkey, Greece agree to improve ties amid Ukraine conflict

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ISTANBUL, March 13 (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis agreed in talks in Istanbul on Sunday to keep communication channels open and improve ties despite disagreements, the Turkish presidency said.

The two countries carry a special responsibility in the security architecture in Europe, which has changed with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and their increased cooperation will have regional benefits, the presidency said after the talks.

Photo – A handout photo made available by the Turkish President Press Office shows, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (L) during their lunch meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, 13 March 2022. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is in an official visit to Turkey, to discuss with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan bilateral and international relations as well as the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War, the Turkish presidency’s communications directorate said. EPA-EFE/TURKISH PRESIDENT PRESS OFFICE