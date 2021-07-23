Turkey’s coronavirus cases back up to mid-May levels

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Turkey’s new coronavirus cases have doubled in just over two weeks to 9,586, its highest since May 19, with 52 related deaths according to an official tally that prompted a warning from the health minister.

“We have seen the highest number of cases recently. Without securing ourselves with vaccination the pandemic won’t be off the agenda,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter as the government published the daily data.

Infections remain well down from a wave in April-May when new COVID-19 cases peaked above 60,000. They fell to 4,418 on July 4 in the wake of a stringent lockdown that ended in mid-May. Most of the last restrictions were lifted this month.

Photo: A Turkish policeman with face mask blocks a road in Istanbul, Turkey. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU