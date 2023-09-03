Turkish-Dutch airline Corendon Airlines launches ‘no kids allowed zone’ on international flights

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Turkish-Dutch airline Corendon Airlines wants to eliminate the nuisance children sometimes cause on planes and is introducing a “no children zone” reserved exclusively for adults from November.

On flights between Amsterdam and Curaçao, Corendon Airlines is introducing an adults-only zone from 3 November. “That zone on the plane is intended for travellers without children and for business travellers who want to work in a quiet environment,” the airline said in a press release.

Additionally, these zones will have a positive impact on parents, who will have to “worry less about possible reactions from fellow passengers if their child is a bit fussy or cries,” the airline said.

The adult-only zones will be located in the front section of the plane and consist of nine extra-large seats with extra legroom and 93 standard seats. The zone will be “physically separated” from the rest of the plane with walls and curtains. This “shielded environment” should contribute to “a calm and relaxed flight.”

One-way seats in the “adult only” zone cost an extra €45. The extra-large seats cost an extra €100. To reserve the seats, passengers must be at least 16 years old.

Via The Brussels Times

