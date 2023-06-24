Turmoil in Russia: Reactions from foreign governments

Reading Time: 5 minutes

June 24 (Reuters) – Following are reactions from foreign governments to the news from Russia, where President Vladimir Putin vowed on Saturday to crush what he called an armed mutiny after rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said he had taken control of a southern city and then barrelled toward Moscow.

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY

“Anyone who chooses the path of evil destroys themselves.

“For a long time, Russia used propaganda to mask its weakness and the stupidity of its government. And now there is so much chaos that no lie can hide it.

“Russia’s weakness is obvious. Full-scale weakness. And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain and problems it will have for itself later.”

U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN

“The United States will stay in close coordination with Allies and partners as the situation continues to develop,” Blinken wrote on Twitter.

Blinken said he spoke with G7 foreign ministers and the EU high representative for foreign affairs.

GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTRY

“Foreign Minister Baerbock has just discussed the situation with the foreign ministers of the G7,” said a ministry spokesperson, adding that the German government’s crisis team was also meeting.

OFFICE OF TURKISH PRESIDENT TAYYIP ERDOGAN

Erdogan’s office said the president spoke by phone on Saturday with Putin and “underlined the importance of acting with common sense”.

“In the conversation, it was emphasized that no one should exploit the situation in Russia. President Erdoğan stated that we, as Turkey, are ready to do our part to resolve what is going on in peaceful and calm manner as soon as possible.”

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER RISHI SUNAK, IN EXTRACT FROM BBC INTERVIEW

“Well, we have been monitoring for a while now the potentially de-stabling impacts of Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine. We are keeping a close eye on the situation as it is evolving on the ground as we speak. We are in touch with our allies and in fact I will be speaking to some of them later today. But the most important thing I would say is for all parties to be responsible and to protect civilians.”

BRITISH DEFENCE MINISTRY, IN A REGULAR INTELLIGENCE UPDATE

“Over the coming hours, the loyalty of Russia’s security forces, and especially the Russian National Guard, will be key to how this crisis plays out. This represents the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times.”

Britain said (Prigozhin’s) Wagner Group forces had crossed from Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine to Russia in at least two locations, and had “almost certainly” occupied key security sites in Rostov-on-Don.

“Further Wagner units are moving north through Voronezh Oblast, almost certainly aiming to get to Moscow,” Britain said.

“With very limited evidence of fighting between Wagner and Russian security forces, some have likely remained passive, acquiescing to Wagner.”

NATO SPOKESWOMAN OANA LUNGESCU

NATO is “monitoring the situation” in Russia, she said in an email.

LATVIAN FOREIGN MINISTER EDGARS RINKEVICS

“Latvia is closely following the developing situation in Russia and exchanging information with allies. Border security has been strengthened, visa or border entry from Russians leaving Russia due to current events won’t be considered. No direct threat to Latvia at this time.”

LITHUANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS

“For 100 years Lithuanians have lived on the edge of Moscow’s brutal banditocracy, knowing it’s only a matter of time before the next chaotic implosion. We are not distracted. We see clearly in the chaos. The goal, as ever, is victory and justice for Ukraine. The time is now.”

CZECH FOREIGN MINISTER JAN LIPAVSKY

“We are closely following the situation in the Russian Federation. With regard to the ongoing military invasion of Ukraine and the possible threat of erosion of the security situation in the country, especially for citizens of EU and NATO countries, our strong warning against travel to the Russian Federation is still in place.”

ESTONIAN PRIME MINISTER KAJA KALLAS

“Estonia is closely following the development of the situation in Russia and exchanging information with allies. I can assure that there is no direct threat to our country. Border security has been strengthened. I also urge our people not to travel to any part of Russia.”

POLISH PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA, ON TWITTER

“In connection with the situation in Russia, this morning we held consultations with the prime minister and the ministry of defence, as well as with allies. The course of events beyond our eastern border is monitored on an ongoing basis.”

KAZAKH PRESIDENT’S OFFICE:

Said in a statement that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke by phone with Putin who informed him about the situation in the country. It said he noted that the ongoing events “are an internal affair of Russia. Constitutional order and the rule of law are a sine qua non for the maintenance of law and order in the country”.

It added that Putin “expressed gratitude for Kazakhstan’s understanding of the current situation in the Russian Federation”.

BELARUS SECURITY COUNCIL:

Said in a statement that Minsk remained an ally of Russia and that internal disputes were “a gift to the collective West.”

FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE

The Elysee Palace said President Emmanuel Macron is following the situation in Russia closely.

“We stay focused on the support to Ukraine,” the Elysee said.

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GIORGIA MELONI’S OFFICE

“Prime Minister Meloni is closely following events in Russia, which show that its assault on Ukraine is causing instability within Russia.”

(Reporting by Reuters bureausCompiled by Frances Kerry Editing by Hugh Lawson and Frank Jack Daniel)

