Twelve mainland French schools closed due to coronavirus

COVID-19 has forced 12 schools in mainland France to close, but the rest of the almost 60,000 opened as planned at the start of the academic year, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Friday, as coronavirus cases across the country surge.

“It has been a rather good week even though there are always some glitches. Over 12 million pupils returned to school in spite of the difficulties and the worries,” he told Europe 1 radio.

He said a further 10 schools were closed for the same reason on La Reunion, one of two Caribbean islands administered by France.

The French school year began on Tuesday, with some parents and teachers’ unions voicing concerns that the virus could spread through classrooms.

The health ministry said on Thursday it had registered more than 7,000 new coronavirus infections over 24 hours for the second time in two days, just shy of a 7,578 record set on March 31. Hospitalisations for the virus also rose further.

A teacher talks with French Education and Sport Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer (R) wearing a protective mask visits a class at the Elementary School of Louis de Frontenac in Chateauroux, central France, 01 September 2020. Masks will become mandatory for all children over 11 in school, including in the playground, Education Minister announced on August 27 while the Covid-19 coronaviru disease still casts a long shadow over society. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME SOUVANT / POOL

