Two arrested in Mexico on suspected involvement in LA firefighter disappearance

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two people have been arrested in Mexico on suspicion of participating in the disappearance of Los Angeles firefighter Francisco Aguilar, the Baja California district attorney’s office reported Friday.

The couple identified as Santos “N,” 27, and Fanny “N,” 32, were arrested Thursday. They were in possession of Aguilar’s credit cards, which had been used in Ensenada, Rosarito and Tijuana after his disappearance, officials said.

Aguilar, 48, who works as a firefighter in Los Angeles, was last seen Aug. 20 after leaving a residence he owned in the San Antonio del Mar neighborhood north of Rosarito.

The FBI has collaborated with Mexican authorities in the investigation.

Los Angeles Times

Like this: Like Loading...