Eighty-nine killed in Ukraine’s capital since start of war, Civilians killed in Russian strike on Ukrainian aid distribution point

April 6 (Reuters) – Eighty-nine people, including four children, have been killed in Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the city council said in a statement on Wednesday.

A further 398 people have been wounded and 167 residential buildings damaged by Russian strikes, it said, warning residents to continue to follow air raid warnings despite a recent pull-back of Russian forces from the Kyiv region.

“It has become safer in Kyiv, but the threat of air strikes remains,” it said. Russia denies targeting civilians.

The governor of Ukraine’s Donetsk region said at least two civilians were killed and five wounded on Wednesday when Russian artillery fire struck a humanitarian aid distribution point in the town of Vuhledar.

In an online post, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko shared photos of the alleged attack which showed two women stretched out on the ground, another person with serious wound to the leg and another person with a bloodied leg being helped into a rescue vehicle.

“At the moment it’s known that two people were killed and five were injured. We document all the crimes committed by the Russian Federation on our land,” Kyrylenko wrote.

Russia has denied targeting civilians since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24. Reuters was unable immediately to verify Kyrlyenko’s account of the incident.

Meanwhile, Ukraine was trying to evacuate trapped civilians through 11 humanitarian corridors on Wednesday but people trying to leave the besieged city of Mariupol will have to use their own vehicles, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Efforts to get convoys of buses into the southern port city to evacuate tens of thousands of residents who are trapped there have repeatedly failed since Russian forces encircled Mariupol.

Ukrainian emergency official rescues a person after today’s bombing in the Luhan region. Photo distributed by Ukrainian Emergency Services