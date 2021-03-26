UPDATED: Two trains collide in Egypt, at least 30 killed

Reading Time: < 1 minute

30 persons are thought to have died and at least 50 people were injured when two trains collided north of the Egyptian city of Sohag on Friday, the health ministry said.

Health authorities had dispatched 36 ambulances to the scene and casualties were being taken to local hospitals, the ministry said in a statement.

People stand atop a turned over train carriage as others inspect the scene of a train crash in Sohag province, Egypt, 26 March 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Pictures on local media showed train carriages derailed above a channel of water.

“The trains collided while going at not very high speeds, which led to the destruction of two carriages and a third to overturn,” a security source told Reuters.

Egypt has one of the oldest and largest rail networks in the region and accidents causing casualties are common.

Main Photo: People inspect the scene of a train crash in Sohag province, Egypt, 26 March 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

