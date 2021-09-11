Two Turkish troops killed in Syria’s Idlib -ministry

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Two Turkish soldiers were killed and three others injured after an attack in Syrian’s northwest Idlib region, Turkey’s defence ministry said on Saturday.

The troops had been on a “search and scanning operation”, it said. Idlib is the last major area of Syria still in rebel hands, and parts of it are jointly patrolled by Turkish and Russian forces.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; editing by Jason Neely)

File Photo Turkish soldiers and a tank at the Ad Dana district of north-east Idlib in Syria. EPA-EFE/STR