U.N. Security Council calls rare General Assembly session on Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations Security Council on Sunday called for a rare emergency special session of the 193-member General Assembly on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which will be held on Monday, as western allies step up a diplomatic campaign to isolate Moscow.

The vote by the 15-member council was procedural so Russia could not wield its veto. A resolution convening the General Assembly session was adopted with 11 yes votes. Russia voted no, while China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained.

Photo – EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI