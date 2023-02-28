U.S. to target Chinese companies if Beijing provides lethal aid to Russia – Blinken

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Washington will not hesitate to target Chinese companies and individuals with sanctions if Beijing violate U.S. sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine war, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

If China provides lethal aid to Moscow for the conflict, it will be a serious problem for Beijing in its relationship with countries around the world, Blinken told reporters during a trip to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

U.S. officials have warned their Chinese counterparts privately about what those costs might be.

The United States and its NATO allies in recent days have been scrambling to dissuade China from such a move, making public comments on their belief that China is considering providing lethal equipment to Russia.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first