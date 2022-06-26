U2 singer Bono reveals he has a half-brother

Reading Time: 2 minutes

U2 singer Bono has revealed he has a half-brother, whose existence he was unaware of for decades.

“I have another brother, whom I love and adore, who I didn’t know I had,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

The singer said he found out about his half-brother in 2000, adding that he is “at peace” with it.

The 62-year-old told host Lauren Laverne that his mother Iris, who died in 1974, did not know her husband had a child with another woman.

“It’s a very close family,” Bono said, “and I could tell my father had a deep friendship with this gorgeous woman, who’s part of the family, and then they had a child. And this was all kept secret.”

After Bono found out, he spoke to his father Bob before his death in 2001.

“I asked him, did he love my mother, and he said yes,” he recalled. “And I said, how could this happen, and he said, ‘It can’, and that he was trying to put it right.

“He wasn’t apologising, he was just stating, these are the facts. And I’m at peace with it.”

Asked whether his mother knew, Bono replied: “No, nobody knew.

The singer also has an older brother called Norman.

