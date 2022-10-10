UAE president to meet Russia’s Putin on Tuesday, Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to hold talks with G7

Reading Time: 3 minutes

DUBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) – United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan will travel to Russia on Tuesday to meet with President Vladimir Putin, UAE state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

The announcement came less than a week after OPEC+, a group of oil producers that includes the UAE and Russia, agreed steep oil production cuts in defiance of U.S. pressure.

The decision by Saudi-led OPEC and its Russia-led allies, the grouping known as OPEC+, has further strained relations between Washington and its traditional Gulf allies in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, sources have said.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration had pushed hard to prevent the production cut, hoping to keep a lid on gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections in which his Democratic Party could lose control of Congress.

Biden flew to Jeddah in July for a Gulf summit to try to mend relations, but left without securing a deal for higher oil production.

G7 leaders, Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to hold talks on Tuesday

Group of Seven leaders will hold a call on Tuesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Prime Minister Liz Truss’s spokesman said, the day after Russia fired cruise missiles at cities across Ukraine during rush hour.

President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he had ordered long-range strikes against Ukrainian energy, command and communication targets in response to what he described as terrorist attacks, including Saturday’s explosion at the Kerch Strait bridge .

President Vladimir Putin may meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan this week to discuss a Turkish proposal to host talks between Russia and the West on Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia had not received any signals about the prospect of negotiations with the West in Turkey, but did not rule out that Putin could discuss this with Erdogan.

Both Putin and Erdogan are expected to visit Kazakhstan this week.

Tensions between the West and Russia over its seven-month long invasion of Ukraine are still rising, with Moscow launching missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday in response to a weekend explosion that badly damaged a Russian-built bridge to Crimea.

Turkey, which has close relations with both Moscow and Kyiv, has been seen as a potential mediator in the conflict, and in July helped broker a deal to export Ukrainian grain blockaded in Black Sea ports.

Erdogan has urged Putin to reduce tensions and in September called on Moscow to give peace negotiations another chance.

The White House said on Sunday that both sides needed to find a way to negotiate an end to the war.

Reporting by Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first