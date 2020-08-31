Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Champions League

UEFA Champions League draw

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

On Monday, the draws for the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League were held.

Champions Path

Ferencváros (HUN) vs GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Qarabağ (AZE) vs Molde (NOR)
Omonia (CYP) vs Crvena zvezda (SRB)
Midtjylland (DEN) vs Young Boys (SUI)﻿
﻿﻿Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) vs Dinamo Brest (BLR)﻿

League Path

PAOK (GRE) vs Benfica (POR)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) vs AZ Alkmaar (NED)
Gent (BEL) vs Rapid Wien (AUT)

One-off ties, with extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required. Winners advance to the UEFA Champions League play-offs; losing sides progress to either the UEFA Europa League play-offs or group stage.

UEFA Europa League draws
By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: