UEFA Champions League draw

On Monday, the draws for the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League were held.

Champions Path

Ferencváros (HUN) vs GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Qarabağ (AZE) vs Molde (NOR)

Omonia (CYP) vs Crvena zvezda (SRB)

Midtjylland (DEN) vs Young Boys (SUI)﻿

﻿﻿Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) vs Dinamo Brest (BLR)﻿

League Path

PAOK (GRE) vs Benfica (POR)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) vs AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Gent (BEL) vs Rapid Wien (AUT)

One-off ties, with extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required. Winners advance to the UEFA Champions League play-offs; losing sides progress to either the UEFA Europa League play-offs or group stage.

