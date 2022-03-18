UEFA Champions League Draws

Following is the Champions League draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, held in Nyon on Friday.
Quarter-final 1: Chelsea v Real Madrid
Quarter-final 2: Manchester City v Atletico Madrid
Quarter-final 3: Villarreal v Bayern Munich
Quarter-final 4: Benfica v Liverpool
Semi-final 1: Manchester City/Atletico Madrid v Chelsea/Real Madrid
Semi-final 2: Benfica/Liverpool v Villarreal/Bayern Munich
* Team drawn first will play the first leg at home.
SCHEDULE
Quarter-finals
First legs: April 5-6
Second legs: April 12-13
Semi-finals
First legs: April 26-27
Second legs: May 3-4
Final
May 28 at the Stade de France, Paris