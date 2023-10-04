UEFA Champions League Results Roundup

Read more via UEFA
Lukaku and Pellegrini revive Roma with win against Frosinone; Szczesny heroics saves JuventusCde2nd October 2023(Reuters) - Goals by Romelu Lukaku and Lorenzo Pellegrini helped AS Roma to a 2-0 win over promoted visitors Frosinone in Serie A on Sunday, relieving the pressure on manager ...
Fleetwood secures Ryder Cup for EuropeCde2nd October 2023Fleetwood secures European Ryder Cup victory Hosts beat U.S. 16-1/2-11-1/2 Europe's Hovland, McIlroy, Hatton, MacIntyre also win singles Cantlay, Homer, Koepka, Thom...
Italy welcomes tourism boost from hosting Ryder Cup for first timeCde1st October 2023By Angelo Amante ROME, (Reuters) - The Ryder Cup is giving tourism in Rome a big boost, Italian government officials said, with the region around the host capital ranking f...