(Reuters) – Uganda reported nine more Ebola cases on Sunday in its Kampala region, bringing the total number of cases to 14 in the last two days, the country’s health minister said in a tweet.

“The 9 cases are contacts of the fatal case who came from Kassanda district and passed on in Mulago Hospital,” Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said on Monday.

Ugandan doctors wearing their Personal Protective Equipments inside the Ebola red zone at the Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital Isolation Centre in Entebbe, Uganda, 20 october 2022. A total of 64 positive cases and 24 deaths have so far been confirmed in Uganda since the outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus a month ago in Uganda. EPA-EFE/ISAAC KASAMANI

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

