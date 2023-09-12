UK grocery inflation cools to lowest level in a year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British grocery inflation eased to its lowest level in a year heading into September, industry data showed on Tuesday, providing some relief for consumers hurt by high prices and for the government, which has pledged to bring prices down.

Market researcher Kantar said annual grocery inflation was 12.2% in the four weeks to Sept. 3, down from 12.7% in its August report.It said prices are rising fastest in foods such as eggs, sugar confectionery and frozen potato products.“Grocery price inflation is down for the sixth month in a row, but 12.2% won’t be a number to celebrate for many households,” Fraser McKevitt, Kantar’s head of retail and consumer insight, said.He noted the researcher’s data shows that 95% of consumers are still worried about the impact of rising grocery prices, matched only by their concern about energy bills, while just under a quarter of the population consider themselves to be struggling financially.The Conservative government’s key economic pledge to halve inflation in 2023 ahead of a probable election in 2024 is being challenged by stubbornly high food inflation.

via Reuters

