UK launches search for private investment in nuclear project

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain has launched a search for private investment in the Sizewell C nuclear project, inviting potential investors to register their interest.

The building of the plant by French energy giant EDF in southeast England, capable of producing around 3.2 gigawatts of electricity or enough to power around 6 million homes, was approved in July 2022.

“The government, the Sizewell C Company and EDF, the project’s lead developer, are looking for companies with substantial experience in the delivery of major infrastructure projects,” a statement from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said.

The British government announced last year that it would support the project with around 700 million pounds while taking a 50% stake during its development phase.

“The launch of the formal equity raise opens another exciting phase for the project, following a positive response from investors during market testing,” said Sizewell C Company Joint Managing Director, Julia Pyke.

via Reuters

