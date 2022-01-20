UK PM Johnson could face second confidence vote as Conservative MPs consider rule change

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Conservative MPs are considering a rule change that would mean Boris Johnson could face a second confidence vote later this year, Sky News is reporting.

Under the current rules, the prime minister would be immune from another challenge for a year if he wins such a vote.

But the 1922 Committee of Conservative MPs is considering changing that, Sky News has been told.

Proposals have been floated for there to be a possible second ballot, but only if a higher threshold is met.

At the moment, 15% of Tory MPs have to write letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee, to trigger a contest.

Under the proposals, the threshold for a second vote would be set at one-third of the parliamentary party.

Sky’s political editor Beth Rigby has been told the aim of the move would be to give the party “more flexibility” and make the leader “more accountable”.

It comes as the PM fights to avoid a confidence vote in his leadership amid anger among his MPs over parties and gatherings in Downing Street and other government departments during coronavirus restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

Mr Johnson has admitted attending a drinks party in the Number 10 garden in May 2020, described by one of his aides as a “bring your own booze” event.

Photo – A handout photo made available by the UK Parliament shows Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Ministers Questions in the House of Commons in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/JESSICA TAYLOR/UK PARLIAMENT HANDOUT

Read more via Sky News