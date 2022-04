UK PM Johnson refuses to rule out triggering Brexit’s Article 16

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday refused to rule out triggering a unilateral suspension of parts of its Brexit agreement with the European Union by using so-called ‘Article 16’ powers.

Stood alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a press conference in London, he was asked if he would rule out the move in light of recent enhanced cooperation with the EU over the Ukraine conflict. “Would we take that off the table, the use of Article 16? No, clearly not,” he said.

File Photo – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER