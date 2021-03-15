UK PM Johnson says AstraZeneca shot is safe, we’re confident about it

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine was safe and that the government was very confident about using it in its vaccination push.

Asked if he could reassure people that the shot was safe, Johnson said: “Yes I can.”

“In the MHRA (Britain’s medicines regulator), we have one of the toughest and most experienced regulators in the world. They see no reason at all to discontinue the vaccination programme,” he said.

“So we continue to be very confident about the programme and it’s great to see it being rolled out at such speed across the across the UK.”

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton)

Like this: Like Loading...