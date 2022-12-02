UK regulator says Royal Mail cannot blame pandemic for delivery failures anymore

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dec 2 (Reuters) – Britain’s communications regulator Ofcom said on Friday that Royal Mail had failed to meet several of its annual delivery targets for 2021-2022, warning the post and parcel firm that it cannot use a hit from the pandemic as an excuse anymore.

The watchdog, in its conclusion of a probe launched in May, said that performance at Royal Mail, owned by International Distributions Services Plc , also fell “well short of where it should be” in the early part of the 2022-23 period.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

