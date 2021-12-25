UK reports new record of 122,186 COVID cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported a new record 122,186 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from 119,789 on Thursday.

Government data showed there were 137 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, down from 147 on Thursday, and bringing the total during the pandemic to 147,857.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Photo People and traffic make their way up Regent Street below the Christmas lights in London, Britain, 24 December 2021. Many Britons will be self testing for COVID-19 this Christmas before visiting family and loved ones. According to government figures a record number of people in the UK will be isolating on Christmas Day after contracting COVID-19 due to the fast-spreading Omicron strain in the country. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN