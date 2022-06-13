UK temperatures could soar above 30C across this week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain should start preparing for its “first properly hot summer’s day” as temperatures could climb as high as the late thirties this week, according to forecasters.

Temperatures are expected to soar to the high 30s in some parts of England over the coming weekend, which could bring thundery conditions.

The Met Office says that a northwesterly wind is also likely through the weekend, which may bring cooler temperatures, however, there is a chance for warm weather to remain in the south.

South East England may experience temperatures of 32C (89.6F) on Friday, although hotter temperatures are not being excluded.

If the prediction is accurate, Britain will be hotter than Portugal, Jamaica, Costa Rica, the Canary Islands and Cyprus.

It would also mean the hottest day of the year so far, eclipsing the record of 27.5C (81.5F) set in mid-May at Heathrow.

Temperatures could also reach around 34C (93.2F) on Saturday before cooling off on Sunday.

PHOTO: A file photo of people on Brighton beach in Brighton, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

