UK ‘to classify Wagner Group a terrorist organisation’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The UK is reportedly set to formally classify Russian mercenary force Wagner Group as a terrorist organisation.

The move, reported by The Times newspaper, would impose financial sanctions and other penalties, as a way of increasing pressure on Russia.

Wagner mercenaries have been at the forefront of Russia’s months-long assault on the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

The Home Office has been building a case for two months and proscription is “imminent” within weeks, according to a government source cited by the newspaper.

If enacted, it would be a criminal offence to belong to Wagner, attend its meetings, encourage support for it or carry its logo in public, The Times said.

The designation would also impose financial sanctions on the group, and there would be implications for Wagner’s ability to raise money if any funds went through British financial institutions, the report added.

There is no evidence that Wagner or individuals linked to the group are operating in Britain since the war in Ukraine started, the newspaper said.

However, there are said to have been “suspicions” the group helped move money out of the UK after financial sanctions were imposed on Russian oligarchs and allies of Vladimir Putin.

The Home Office said it was looking into the report.

