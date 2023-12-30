Ukraine attacks Russia’s Belgorod and Bryansk regions

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Russia’s defence ministry said its anti-aircraft units had destroyed 13 Ukrainian rockets over the southern Belgorod region on Friday and the regional governor said one person was killed and four injured in the incidents.

The governor of Bryansk region, also in southern Russia, said six Ukrainian drones had been downed.

Reuters reports that a ministry statement said units in Belgorod region had thwarted “an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack”, with 13 rockets downed.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod region, on the Ukrainian border, said a man had been killed when a house was struck.

Four people were being treated for injuries. Ten private homes sustained damage and the water supply in the city of Belgorod had been disrupted, Gladkov said.

The Ukrainian armed forces posted video on Telegram of what it described as the sky above Belgorod, showing at least one building on fire.

In Bryansk region, governor Alexander Bogomaz said six drones were downed in Ukraine’s attack. There had been no casualties, he said.

Ukraine’s defence ministry claims Russia has now lost 358,270 military personnel since it launched its invasion, an increase of 750 in the last day.

According to the Ukrainian figures, which have not been independently verified, Russia lost 88 cruise missiles, 29 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20 armoured combat vehicles and 15 drones.

It comes after an aerial attack from Russia in which Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia launched about 110 missiles.

Photo: Ukraine Armed Forces

