Ukraine says seven humanitarian corridors will open on Sunday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LVIV, Ukraine, March 20 (Reuters) – Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said seven humanitarian corridors would open on Sunday to enable civilians to leave frontline areas.

Ukraine has evacuated a total of 190,000 people from such areas since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, Vereshchuk said on Saturday, though Ukraine and Russia blame each other for hobbling the process.

More than 6,600 Ukrainians were evacuated from besieged cities through eight humanitarian corridors on Saturday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said.

Thousands of residents of Mariupol have been taken to Russia against their will, where they have been “redirected” to remote cities in the country, the Mariupol city council has said.

Russian troops have reportedly stopped a convoy of buses traveling to Mariupol to evacuate residents.

photo – Local residents carry bags from the residential building which was hit by the Russian artillery shelling, in the Obolon district, in Kyiv (Kiev). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY