Ukraine starts drafting reservists aged 18-60 after president’s order

KYIV, Feb 23 (Reuters) – Ukraine on Wednesday has started conscripting reservists aged 18-60 following a decree by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the armed forces said in a statement.

The maximum service period is one year.

Zelenskiy on Tuesday said he was introducing the conscription of reservists but ruled out a general mobilisation after Russia announced it was moving troops into eastern Ukraine. Read full story

Photo An Ukranian serviceman checks situation on the position near the Zaytseve village not far from pro-Russian militants controlled city of Gorlivka Donetsk area, Ukraine, 21 February 2022 (made available 22 February). Russia on 21 February 2022 recognized the eastern Ukrainian self-proclaimed breakaway regions as independent states and ordered the deployment of peacekeeping troops to the Donbas, triggering an expected series of economic sanctions announcements by Western countries. The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) declared independence in 2014 amid an armed conflict in eastern Ukraine. EPA-EFE/ALISA YAKUBOVYCH