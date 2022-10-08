Ukraine to recognize 5 EU school education systems

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ukraine has agreed in principle to recognize the education systems of five EU countries, including Estonia, so thousands of refugee children studying in these countries will not have to repeat their schooling when they return home.

The agreement has been struck with Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and the Czech Republic, where thousands of women and children have fled since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February.

But concerns have arisen that children are continuing to study online with Ukrainian teachers rather than in schools in their new countries.

Abandoned Russian positions in a school’s gym in Kamyanka village, Kharkiv region, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

