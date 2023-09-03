UK’s Labour Party has 14-point lead over Conservatives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s opposition Labour Party has a 14-point lead over Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s ruling Conservatives, an opinion poll by market research company Opinium showed this weeekend as lawmakers prepare to return to parliament after the summer break.

The Opinium poll, based on a survey of 2,055 British adults carried out between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, showed support for Labour had risen to 42%, up 1 percentage point since the last poll in July, while support for the Conservative Party rose by 2 points to 28%.

Lawmakers return to parliament on Monday, with a general election expected to be held next year.

