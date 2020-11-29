UK’s Raab says Brexit talks in ‘reasonable position’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Brexit trade negotiations with the European Union are in a reasonable position, with some progress on competition issues but significant differences outstanding on fishing, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.

“I do think we’re in a reasonable position, there’s a deal to be done,” Raab told Sky News.

Asked about a final deadline for talks, he said negotiations were into the “last week or so” but said the EU had previously moved the goalposts on a final deadline.

However, he called on the EU to accept a “point of principle” on fisheries, which has so far been a key sticking point in reaching a deal.

“As we leave the transition (period), we are an independent coastal state – we’ve got to be able to control our waters,” he told Sophy Ridge On Sunday on Sky News.

Main Photo: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. EPA-EFE/MENAHEM KAHANA / POOL

