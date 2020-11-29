UK’s Raab says Brexit talks in ‘reasonable position’

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Brexit trade negotiations with the European Union are in a reasonable position, with some progress on competition issues but significant differences outstanding on fishing, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.
“I do think we’re in a reasonable position, there’s a deal to be done,” Raab told Sky News.
Asked about a final deadline for talks, he said negotiations were into the “last week or so” but said the EU had previously moved the goalposts on a final deadline.
However, he called on the EU to accept a “point of principle” on fisheries, which has so far been a key sticking point in reaching a deal.
“As we leave the transition (period), we are an independent coastal state – we’ve got to be able to control our waters,” he told Sophy Ridge On Sunday on Sky News.
Main Photo: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. EPA-EFE/MENAHEM KAHANA / POOL